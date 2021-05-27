Creede Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CREEDE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 36 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 38 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
