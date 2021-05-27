Cancel
Creede, CO

Creede Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Creede Daily
Creede Daily
 5 days ago

CREEDE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aDFH6kz00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 36 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 38 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Creede, CO
With Creede Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Creede, CO
