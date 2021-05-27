2,574. The Final Countdown (1980) - The Films of Kirk Douglas

A director and her friends renting a haunted house to capture paranormal events in order to prove it and become popular. Whether you love them, loathe them, or couldn’t care less about them, it’s hard to deny that ‘found footage’ movies have become a mainstay of horror over the past couple of decades. While the pioneering – if controversial – Cannibal Holocaust was arguably the first of its kind, these movies wouldn’t blow up in the mainstream until The Blair Witch Project in 1999. The appeal from a studio’s point of view is obvious – in BWP’s case spend $60,000 on a movie which involves little other than a few actors, usually unknowns who will work for a fraction of the pay cheque of a big star, and if the stars align sit back and watch the cash roll in to the tune of almost $250 million. And of course there’s Oren Peli’s Paranormal Activity juggernaut, which took $200 million off the back of a $15,000 budget – incredible numbers.