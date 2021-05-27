Weather Forecast For Wilsons

WILSONS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 89 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 89 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Saturday, May 29 Rain Showers Likely High 73 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



