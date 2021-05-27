Cancel
Wilsons, VA

Weather Forecast For Wilsons

 5 days ago

WILSONS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWZZ7_0aDFGsUd00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wilsons, VA
With Wilsons Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Wilsons, VA
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
Wilsons, VA
Wilsons Updates

Wilsons, VA
Dinwiddie County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dinwiddie, Prince George, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 17:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Dinwiddie; Prince George; Sussex The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Prince George County in south central Virginia North central Sussex County in southeastern Virginia Southeastern Dinwiddie County in south central Virginia * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 543 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near McKenney, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near, Carson around 625 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Templeton, Reams and Prince George Golf. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Dinwiddie County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dinwiddie, Greensville, Southampton, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 17:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Dinwiddie; Greensville; Southampton; Sussex The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Greensville County in southeastern Virginia North central Southampton County in southeastern Virginia Sussex County in southeastern Virginia Southeastern Dinwiddie County in south central Virginia * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 535 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Purdy, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near, Jarratt around 540 PM EDT. Stony Creek around 555 PM EDT. Sussex around 605 PM EDT. Homeville around 615 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Gray, Newville, Booker, Yale, Fields Crossroads, Lumberton, Manry, Huske, Cowie Corner and Littleton. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Brunswick County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Greensville, Prince George, Southampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brunswick; Dinwiddie; Greensville; Prince George; Southampton; Surry; Sussex A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT GREENSVILLE SOUTHAMPTON...SOUTHWESTERN PRINCE GEORGE...SUSSEX...SOUTHEASTERN DINWIDDIE AND NORTHWESTERN SURRY COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF EMPORIA At 532 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Dinwiddie to near Gaston. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Dinwiddie, Emporia, Waverly, Courtland, Boykins, Disputanta, Dahlia, Purdy, Sussex, Jarratt, Newsoms, Stony Creek, Dewitt, Green Plain, Cabin Point, Carson, Homeville, Radium, Claresville and Capron. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike more than 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.