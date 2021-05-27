Unalakleet Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
UNALAKLEET, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 58 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 54 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 15 to 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while isolated rain showers during night
- High 49 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Isolated rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers during night
- High 55 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.