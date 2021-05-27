Cancel
Unalakleet News Beat

Unalakleet Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 5 days ago

UNALAKLEET, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aDFGpqS00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 58 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 54 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while isolated rain showers during night

    • High 49 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Isolated rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers during night

    • High 55 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Unalakleet News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

