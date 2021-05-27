Weather Forecast For Presho
PRESHO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then cloudy during night
- High 47 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 60 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 15 to 18 mph
Saturday, May 29
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight Chance Rain Showers
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
