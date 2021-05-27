Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presho, SD

Weather Forecast For Presho

Posted by 
Presho Daily
Presho Daily
 5 days ago

PRESHO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0aDFGX9U00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then cloudy during night

    • High 47 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight Chance Rain Showers

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Presho Daily

Presho Daily

Presho, SD
0
Followers
46
Post
55
Views
ABOUT

With Presho Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Presho, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data#Sd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related