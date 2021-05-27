Weather Forecast For Presho

PRESHO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then cloudy during night High 47 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 60 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 15 to 18 mph



Saturday, May 29 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 65 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Slight Chance Rain Showers High 71 °F, low 48 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



