Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Barge, WY

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in La Barge

Posted by 
La Barge News Beat
La Barge News Beat
 5 days ago

(LA BARGE, WY) A sunny Thursday is here for La Barge, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for La Barge:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aDFGUVJ00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 36 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 34 °F
    • 6 to 18 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 38 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

La Barge News Beat

La Barge News Beat

La Barge, WY
0
Followers
35
Post
66
Views
ABOUT

With La Barge News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Barge, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Food Truck#Picnic#Thunderstorms#Snacks#Nws Data#Gathering Sizes#Wy#Experimentation#Jumping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
La Barge, WYPosted by
La Barge News Beat

Daily Weather Forecast For La Barge

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in La Barge: Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, June 3: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
La Barge, WYPosted by
La Barge News Beat

Trending lifestyle headlines in La Barge

(LA BARGE, WY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in La Barge, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the La Barge area, click here.
La Barge, WYPosted by
La Barge News Beat

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(LA BARGE, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in La Barge. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
La Barge, WYPosted by
La Barge News Beat

Lifestyle wrap: La Barge

(LA BARGE, WY) Life in La Barge has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
La Barge, WYPosted by
La Barge News Beat

Your 4-day outlook for La Barge weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in La Barge: Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while rain showers likely during night;
Wyoming Stateclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Sweetwater County, Wyoming

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Sweetwater County Wyoming Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Lincoln County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: South Lincoln County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN COUNTY UNTIL 915 PM MDT At 838 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Fossil Butte National Monument, or 14 miles west of Kemmerer, moving north at 15 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Fossil Butte National Monument around 910 PM MDT.
Lincoln County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 13:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges Snow returns to the Eastern Slopes of the Wind River Mountains today This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Light to moderate snow. Total accumulations of 3 to 6 inches possible, with the highest amounts above 9000 feet. * WHERE...Salt and Wyoming Range. * WHEN...Through tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mountain passes could become slick and snow covered, mainly after sunset.
Fremont County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Casper Mountain, East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 18:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Casper Mountain; East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Lander Foothills; Natrona County Lower Elevations; Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Rock Springs and Green River; South Lincoln County; Star Valley; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West Strong wind from showers and thunderstorms through midnight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Strong wind gusts between 45 and 55 mph with localized higher gusts from any showers and thunderstorms. These winds can be well away from any precipitation. * WHERE...Central and southern Wyoming. * WHEN...Now through midnight tonight.