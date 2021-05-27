Inflation Discussion, Markets Update, Crypto COVID-19 Relief for India, Tom Brady Joins Consensus 2021

"First Mover" takes a first look at Day 4 of Consensus by CoinDesk 2021 and dives into the news and big themes at this year's conference, not the least of which is inflation. Hear what former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers had to say. Today's guests include Sandeep Nailwal of Polygon, one of Mark Cuban's new investments. Nailwal is also leading COVID-19 relief efforts in India. Marc Chandler of Bannockburn Global Forex joins our markets discussion and Mariana Gomez de la Villa of ING on its study of decentralized finance (DEFI) and the future of banking.