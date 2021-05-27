Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Inflation Discussion, Markets Update, Crypto COVID-19 Relief for India, Tom Brady Joins Consensus 2021

CoinDesk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"First Mover" takes a first look at Day 4 of Consensus by CoinDesk 2021 and dives into the news and big themes at this year's conference, not the least of which is inflation. Hear what former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers had to say. Today's guests include Sandeep Nailwal of Polygon, one of Mark Cuban's new investments. Nailwal is also leading COVID-19 relief efforts in India. Marc Chandler of Bannockburn Global Forex joins our markets discussion and Mariana Gomez de la Villa of ING on its study of decentralized finance (DEFI) and the future of banking.

www.coindesk.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mark Cuban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Global Markets#U S Markets#Global Finance#U S Treasury#Polygon#Bannockburn Global Forex#Defi#Banking#Decentralized Finance#Today#Covid 19 Relief Efforts#Secretary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Marketsblockchain.news

Bridgewater Associates’ Ray Dalio: China’s Yuan Will Become the Next World’s Reserve Currency

Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates hedge fund firm, stated that China’s digital yuan would be more competitive than the US digital dollar. The US billionaire investor accepted an interview with CNBC Monday, where he said that he is certain the US will launch a digital dollar one day, and it will be a viable CBDC. He, however, said that the digital yuan would outpace the digital dollar.
Economybitcoinist.com

Ray Dalio: China’s Digital Yuan Will Overshadow the Digital Dollar

According to billionaire investor Ray Dalio, China’s digital Yuan will outpace the United States’ efforts to create a central-bank digital currency. In an interview with CNBC, The Bridgewater Associates founder shared that when the United States issues its own CBDC, it will certainly have its uses and “be viable.” But according to him, it won’t be the most competitive one, with the U.S. economy slowing down from its rising debt levels.
Stockscryptofinancialtimes.com

Coinbase Global Inc stock slumps as the crypto markets turn bearish again

NASDAQ:COIN falls by 4.27% and lags the broader markets to close the week. Crypto markets fall again as volatility continues. The Bank of Japan adds another bearish voice to the crypto craze. NASDAQ:COIN capped off a tumultuous week of trading, as the recent bullish gains flipped bearish on Friday, amidst...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Is crypto approaching its ‘Netscape moment?’

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the first web page on the World Wide Web, which means a person has to be nearly half a century old to clearly remember the patchwork progress, the false starts and stops, and the trial and error that eventually gave us what is now the defining foundation of 21st-century life.
NFLCoinDesk

State of Crypto: What Regulators Said at Consensus 2021

Acting FinCEN Director Michael Mosier: Michael Mosier, who took office earlier this year after former FinCEN Director Kenneth Blanco stepped down, said a controversial rule proposal that would require crypto exchanges to collect counterparty data for transactions to private wallets is still being evaluated. Ray Dalio: ‘I Have Some Bitcoin’:...
NFLcryptofinancialtimes.com

Crypto wrap: Altcoins soar; Tom Brady and Carl Icahn jump on crypto train

Sporting legend Tom Brady has become the latest American professional athlete to embrace cryptocurrency, even as markets recover from the recent crash. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has accepted an invite to speak at the virtual Consenus crypto conference tomorrow, after accepting a Twitter invite from the CEO of the FTX crypto exchange.
MarketsCoinDesk

Musk-Saylor Bitcoin ‘Green Mining’ Collaboration, Crypto Markets, Consensus 2021 in Full Swing

"First Mover" hosts break down the hot topics from Day 2 of Consensus 2021 by CoinDesk, including reaction to crypto pioneer Bobby Lee's speech on the state of crypto regulations in China. Marathon Digital's CEO Fred Thiel joins the show to discuss "green bitcoin mining" and the Bitcoin Mining Council. Dfinity Founder Dominic Williams on an ambitious project, "The Internet Computer." Plus, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried on the recent market movement and China regulations.
MarketsCoinDesk

First Mover With a First Look at the Consensus by CoinDesk Extravaganza; Crypto Markets, News and More

The Consensus by CoinDesk conference officially kicks off today. Aaron Stanley, Managing Director of Events and Content, joins "First Mover" to discuss the heavy-hitting keynote speakers lined up for the week. Ray Dalio, Gary Vaynerchuk and Michael Saylor will all be sharing their perspectives on the future of crypto. CoinDesk has also launched $DESK, a token that can be earned and redeemed for rewards throughout the conference, and "First Mover" gets the first look. Rumi Morales, from Outlier Ventures, provides market analysis.
Charitieshotelbusiness.com

AAHOA supports India COVID relief

America’s hotel owners are coming together to support COVID relief in India as a new wave of infections spreads throughout the country. AAHOA donated $100,000 to LPS of USA, Tiny Smiling Faces (Dalubhai Goaplbhai Patel Fund) and Bavaji Charities in support of the charities’ ongoing COVID relief efforts in the subcontinent.
Stocksinvesting.com

Week Ahead: Cryptos Could Weigh On Equity Markets As Inflation Worries Flare

Investors cautious after mixed equities, China crypto crackdown, Bitcoin collapse. Inflation worries look to remain major market, economic driver over medium- to long-term. Stocks on Wall Street closed mixed for the day on Friday, after a volatile session fueled in part by cryptocurrency declines. The major US benchmarks—the S&P 500, Dow Jones, NASDAQ and Russell 2000—also finished mixed for the week, with the broad benchmark down 0.4%, the 30-component Dow down 0.5% over the same period, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ ended a four-week streak of losses, gaining 0.3%. The trajectory of the Reflation Trade remains unclear into the new trading week.
CurrenciesDailyFx

Mid-Week Market Update: Crypto Crisis; Inflation Engulfs US Dollar

US Dollar, US yields, and EUR/USD (01:34) Bitcoin and historical cryptocurrency drawdowns (12:10) CAD-crosses, AUD-crosses, and NZD-crosses (22:47) Crude oil, gold, and silver (40:55) US Dollar Consumed by Inflation Narrative - Bitcoin Too. FX markets may be quieter these days thanks to little movement in US Treasury yields, but that...