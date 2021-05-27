Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Balmorhea, TX

Thursday has sun for Balmorhea — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Balmorhea News Beat
Balmorhea News Beat
 5 days ago

(BALMORHEA, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Balmorhea. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Balmorhea:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V8O0z_0aDFG0M000

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 97 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Balmorhea News Beat

Balmorhea News Beat

Balmorhea, TX
3
Followers
32
Post
101
Views
ABOUT

With Balmorhea News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Balmorhea, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#Sun Today#Picnic#Snacks#Experimentation#Gathering Sizes#Thunderstorms#Advice#Calling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Balmorhea, TXPosted by
Balmorhea News Beat

4-Day Weather Forecast For Balmorhea

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Balmorhea: Sunday, May 30: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 31: Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, June 1: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Wednesday, June 2: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Balmorhea, TXPosted by
Balmorhea News Beat

Rainy forecast for Balmorhea? Jump on it!

(BALMORHEA, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Balmorhea Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Balmorhea, TXPosted by
Balmorhea News Beat

Balmorhea forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Balmorhea: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Balmorhea, TXPosted by
Balmorhea News Beat

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Balmorhea

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Balmorhea: Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Balmorhea, TXPosted by
Balmorhea News Beat

Get weather-ready — Balmorhea’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Balmorhea: Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 15: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while clear during night;
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Reeves County Plains, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pecos; Reeves County Plains; Ward SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN PECOS...CENTRAL REEVES...CENTRAL WARD AND SOUTHERN LOVING COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM CDT At 703 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 9 miles southwest of Pecos, moving northeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Pecos, Barstow, Toyah Lake, Coyanosa, B F Goodrich Testing Track and Pecos Municipal Airport. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 24 and 63. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western and southwestern Texas.
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Reeves County Plains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN REEVES...CENTRAL JEFF DAVIS AND EAST CENTRAL CULBERSON COUNTIES UNTIL 615 PM CDT At 522 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 10 miles north of McDonald Observatory, or 16 miles north of Fort Davis, moving east at 5 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Kent, McDonald Observatory, Balmorhea State Park, Black Mountain, Star Mountain, Toyahvale and Buffalo Trail Scout Camp. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 175 and 202. Interstate 20 between mile markers 0 and 7.