Thursday has sun for Balmorhea — 3 ways to make the most of it
(BALMORHEA, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Balmorhea. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Balmorhea:
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 97 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 94 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.