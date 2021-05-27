Locals graduate from Northwestern State University

Daniel Byrtus of Winchester has graduated from Ohio Dominican University with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Byrtus is among 176 students who earned their degree following the spring 2021 semester. ODU held its 113th Commencement ceremony Saturday, May 8, at 11 a.m. with both graduates and guests in attendance. To help ensure the health and safety of all participants due to the COVID-19 health crisis, the ceremony took place outside in Panther Stadium. ODU Professor of Political Science Ronald Carstens, Ph.D. delivered the keynote address. Ohio Dominican University is a comprehensive, four-year, private, liberal arts and master’s institution, founded in 1911 in the Catholic and Dominican tradition by the Dominican Sisters of Peace. The University has approximately 1,500 students and o.