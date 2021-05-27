newsbreak-logo
Locals graduate from Northwestern State University

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwestern State University recently held commencement ceremonies and over 900 graduates were presented with their degrees from their respective field of study. Of that group, there were many from Beauregard and Vernon Parish celebrating their achievements. The following local graduates received degrees during Spring 2021 commencement:. Anacoco -- Theresa Heaton,...

