Take advantage of a rainy Thursday in Fernwood

(FERNWOOD, ID) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Fernwood Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fernwood:

Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance light rain then rain showers likely during night High 73 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, May 28 Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly clear during night High 59 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 71 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 77 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.