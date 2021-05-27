Cancel
Fernwood, ID

Take advantage of a rainy Thursday in Fernwood

Fernwood Today
 5 days ago

(FERNWOOD, ID) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Fernwood Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fernwood:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0aDFFypC00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance light rain then rain showers likely during night

    • High 73 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 59 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

