Kelliher, MN

Kelliher Weather Forecast

Kelliher Digest
Kelliher Digest
 5 days ago

KELLIHER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ec4d8_0aDFFxwT00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of frost then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost during night

    • High 56 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Kelliher Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Kelliher Digest

Take advantage of Monday sun in Kelliher

(KELLIHER, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kelliher. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Kelliher Digest

Get weather-ready — Kelliher’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kelliher: Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny then scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers then mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night;