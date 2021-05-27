Kelliher Weather Forecast
KELLIHER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of frost then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost during night
- High 56 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
