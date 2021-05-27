Cancel
Emmonak, AK

4-Day Weather Forecast For Emmonak

Posted by 
Emmonak Updates
 5 days ago

EMMONAK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxbsM_0aDFFtPZ00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 36 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 59 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night

    • High 52 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight Chance Light Rain

    • High 57 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Emmonak, AK
With Emmonak Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

