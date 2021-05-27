4-Day Weather Forecast For Emmonak

EMMONAK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 63 °F, low 36 °F 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 59 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 15 to 30 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night High 52 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Slight Chance Light Rain High 57 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.