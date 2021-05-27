Cancel
Baker, CA

Baker Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Baker Times
 5 days ago

BAKER, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aDFFre700

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 99 °F, low 67 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 100 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 100 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 101 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Baker Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

