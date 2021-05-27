Baker Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BAKER, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 99 °F, low 67 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 100 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 100 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 101 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.