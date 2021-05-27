Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

PREVIEW: Injury-plagued New York Yankees ready to play two vs. Toronto Blue Jays

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xaSlW_0aDFFpsf00

The New York Yankees will be without first baseman Luke Voit — who led the majors with 22 home runs in 2020 — when they host the Toronto Blue Jays in a doubleheader on Thursday.

After it was announced that the game on Wednesday was postponed and would be made up as part of a doubleheader, Yankees manager Aaron Boone received more bad news for the team.

Boone said Voit was going to be put on the injured list with a right oblique strain and that right-hander Corey Kluber is expected to miss two months with a subscapularis strain in his right shoulder.

Kluber left the 6-2 loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday after three innings. He had an MRI on his right shoulder on Wednesday. Kluber pitched a no-hitter against the Texas Rangers last week.

“It’s tough news to get, considering how well he’s throwing the ball and all he’s been through to get back,” Boone said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kH5iV_0aDFFpsf00 Also Read:

MLB power rankings: NL West, AL East in control entering Week 8

Voit missed the first 34 games of the season as he recovered from left knee surgery performed on March 29.

Boone said that Voit’s oblique issue started Saturday against the Chicago White Sox. The manager said that Voit told team staff after the game on Tuesday that he “felt like he couldn’t really let it go how he wanted to.”

“He’s frustrated,” Boone said. “He’s had such success with the knee, so to have a setback that’s going to land him on the IL. ….hopefully it’s not something that keeps him down too long.”

Boone said that he will use Mike Ford, DJ LeMahieu and, possibly, Miguel Andujar at first base.

The postponement delayed the major league debut of Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah, who has been promoted from Triple-A Buffalo.

He will face right-hander Domingo German (4-2, 3.05 ERA) in Game 1 on Thursday.

“I’m sure (Manoah) wanted to pitch today, a lot of family coming in,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. “I’m sure he will be fine tomorrow.”

Manoah was 3-0 with an 0.50 ERA in three starts with Buffalo this season.

Also Read:
MLB roundup: Miguel Sano leads Minnesota Twins to sweep of O’s

Toronto will start left-hander Robbie Ray (2-1, 3.42) against left-hander Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 4.07) in Game 2.

German is 2-3 with a 3.86 ERA in six career games (four starts) against Toronto. He took the loss April 4 against Toronto when he allowed three earned runs in three innings.

Ray has allowed one walk while striking out 49 in his past six starts covering 37 1/3 innings. He is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA in three career starts against the Yankees. He took the loss to New York on April 12 when he allowed two runs in five innings.

Montgomery is 2-1 with a 3.21 ERA in six career games (five starts) against Toronto.

With the day off and two seven-inning games on Thursday, the Blue Jays’ battered bullpen should have a breather.

“I’m not a big fan of doubleheaders,” Montoyo said. “But it’s good for the bullpen to have another day of rest that’s for sure.”

New York’s Giancarlo Stanton (quadriceps strain) ran the bases and hit before the game was postponed on Wednesday. He is close to a return.

“We’ll probably wait until Friday,” Boone said. “He’s doing his hitting now in the cage and everything. So probably two more days. I don’t want to rule out (Thursday). But I’m kind of eyeing Friday and in Detroit.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jg1IF_0aDFFpsf00
Also Read:
MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Rangers#Go Game#Home Game#The New York Yankees#The Toronto Blue Jays#Mri#The Texas Rangers#The Chicago White Sox#Triple A Buffalo#Era#The Blue Jays#Kansas City Royals#Tampa Bay Rays Preview#Los Angeles Dodgers#San Francisco Giants#St Louis Cardinals#Mlb Games Today#The Game#Mlb Roundup#Nl West
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees injuries: Rougned Odor close, but Giancarlo Stanton in limbo; Aaron Hicks, Zack Britton, Luis Severino updates

Maybe this week will be better for the Yankees on the health front. Last week was a tough one with all the positive COVID tests, which still has them without shortstop Gleyber Torres, three coaches and five staffers as of Sunday. Besides that, center fielder Aaron Hicks’ long-awaited improvement at the plate led to a bad wrist injury that may end his season and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton’s homer binge led into some slumping and then a leg injury that supposedly is no big deal.
MLBMLB

Voit reinstated from injured list

First baseman Luke Voit was reinstated from the injured list as the Yankees embark on a 10-game road trip that begins on Tuesday night against the Rays. Voit, who went on the IL with a torn meniscus in his left knee, played in five rehab games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, batting .389 with three homers, two doubles and six RBIs.
MLByournewsnet.com

New York Yankees activate Luke Voit

The New York Yankees are bringing back some power into their lineup. They are activating Luke Voit from the 10-day injured list and he is set to make his season debut against the American League champions the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night. Voit missed the first 34 games this season. He was recovering from a surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. Last season, he batted .277 with 22 homers and 52 RBIs.
MLBNBC Philadelphia

Phillies Lose Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto and a Lifeless Game to Blue Jays

Phillies lose a game and maybe Harper and Realmuto in lifeless Saturday slumber originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. A road trip that has already seen J.T. Realmuto miss a couple of games with a leg contusion and Didi Gregorius miss three games with a swollen right elbow claimed another casualty Saturday night.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Justin Wilson hasn’t been what the Yankees expected

The Yankees’ offseason signing of Justin Wilson seemed like a solid move. The team added a steady, familiar middle reliever for a fair price ($2.875 million), and with Zack Britton sidelined until the summer, Wilson appeared to be a good replacement. Of course, it hasn't worked out that way. I...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays 5/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays 5/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Philadelphia Phillies will play the second game of their three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays in Td Ballpark, Dunedin, on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 7:37 PM (EDT). The Phillies come into this game with a loss in their previous game. The game was against the Washington Nationals, and the final score was 5-1. The Phillies’ record fell to 20-18 as a result of the defeat. The Phillies have 287 hits and a .237 batting average this season. Philadelphia scored 156 runs and hit 41 home runs. Philadelphia is 2nd at 20-18 in the NL East Division.
MLBTimes Union

N.Y. Yankees-Baltimore Runs

Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu strikes out swinging. Luke Voit grounds out to third base, Maikel Franco to Trey Mancini. Aaron Judge homers to left field. Gary Sanchez pops out to second base to Pat Valaika. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 1, Orioles 0. Orioles first....
MLBPosted by
CBS Chicago

Baseball Report: Are The White Sox The Best Team In The Majors?

(CBS Chicago) — MLB has played a quarter of its regular season. And with most of the league around the 40-game mark in their schedule, no team has really distinguished itself as a dominating force. Even the Los Angeles Dodgers, thought to be destined for another 100-win season en route to a World Series defense, have dropped to third in their division. There’s a lot of baseball left, of course. But parity is keeping things interesting now.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Luke Voit: Gets breather Thursday

Voit is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays. The Yankees are likely just building in a rest day for Voit after he started both of the past two days following his return from the 10-day injured list. The early returns weren't overly promising (0-for-6 with a walk), but Voit should gradually settle in at the plate once he gets more at-bats under his belt. Mike Ford will fill in for Voit at first base Thursday.
MLBThe Good Phight

But how about that Nick Maton? Blue Jays 10, Phillies 8

Based on the lineup they were forced to use, the Phillies’ chances didn’t seem all that great before the game began on Sunday. But the offense - especially the Nick Maton part of it - wasn’t the problem. The problem was that the Phillies’ pitchers and defense simply couldn’t stop the Blue Jays from scoring, and the result was a 10-8 loss.
MLBnumberfire.com

Reese McGuire sitting for Blue Jays Sunday

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. McGuire is being replaced behind the plate by Danny Jansen against Phillies starter Chase Anderson. In 14 plate appearances this season, McGuire has a .333 batting average with a .762...
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers: Series Preview

The Yankees have now won their last five series, most recently taking two out of three from the Orioles. That said, one can’t help but feel disappointed that they failed to sweep in Camden, especially given the manner of the loss. The Yankees jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first, and it looked like it could be smooth sailing to the sweep, but a complete pitching disaster from start to finish doomed their chances.
MLBNewsday

Disappointing day for Yankees, but Aaron Judge's surge is a bright spot

On seven different occasions this season, the Yankees entered the final game of a series with a chance to sweep. And on Sunday, for the sixth time, they failed. It wasn’t great that this particular 10-6 defeat came against the pitiful Orioles, or the fact that the Yankees blew a 4-0 first-inning lead, or how they suffered only their second loss this year (14-2) when scoring at least five runs.
MLBnumberfire.com

Luke Voit (injury recovery) not in Yankees' Thursday lineup

New York Yankees infielder Luke Voit is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. According to manager Aaron Boone, this is a scheduled day off for Voit, as the team is trying to manage his workload in his return from a knee injury. He should be back in the lineup on Friday. For now, Mike Ford will take over at first base against Rays pitcher Rich Hill.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Luke Voit hit in hand in first game back with Yankees but ‘feeling good’

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Luke Voit was activated from the 10-day IL prior to Tuesday’s series opener against the Rays. He missed the first month of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus in his left knee during spring training. Voit whiffed in his first at-bat...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Albert Abreu: Back in big leagues

Abreu was recalled by the Yankees on Monday. Abreu will give the Yankees an extra arm in the bullpen, as Giancarlo Stanton (quadriceps) was placed on the injured list as the corresponding move. Abreu has spent two separate brief stints in the big leagues this season, allowing one run in two innings across his two appearances.