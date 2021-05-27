Cancel
Manila, UT

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Manila Daily
Manila Daily
 5 days ago

(MANILA, UT) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Manila:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aDFFnMR00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 44 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

