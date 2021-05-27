Nenana Weather Forecast

NENANA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly cloudy then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated rain and snow showers during night High 60 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Isolated rain and snow showers in the day; while scattered rain showers then scattered snow showers during night High 50 °F, low 33 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Scattered snow showers then scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night High 54 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly Cloudy High 65 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



