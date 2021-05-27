Nenana Weather Forecast
NENANA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly cloudy then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated rain and snow showers during night
- High 60 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Isolated rain and snow showers in the day; while scattered rain showers then scattered snow showers during night
- High 50 °F, low 33 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Scattered snow showers then scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night
- High 54 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly Cloudy
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.