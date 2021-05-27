Cancel
North San Juan, CA

North San Juan is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

North San Juan Times
North San Juan Times
 5 days ago

(NORTH SAN JUAN, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in North San Juan. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for North San Juan:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aDFFlaz00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

North San Juan Times

North San Juan Times

North San Juan, CA
With North San Juan Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
North San Juan, CA
