Dateland, AZ

Daily Weather Forecast For Dateland

Posted by 
Dateland Dispatch
Dateland Dispatch
 5 days ago

DATELAND, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aDFFkiG00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 100 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 101 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 100 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 99 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

