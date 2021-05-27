Daily Weather Forecast For Gary
GARY, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance light rain then areas of drizzle in the day; while areas of drizzle during night
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
