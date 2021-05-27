Daily Weather Forecast For Gary

GARY, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 83 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 81 °F, low 56 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance light rain then areas of drizzle in the day; while areas of drizzle during night High 63 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



