Gary, WV

Daily Weather Forecast For Gary

Gary Post
 5 days ago

GARY, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0aDFFjpX00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance light rain then areas of drizzle in the day; while areas of drizzle during night

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Gary, WV
With Gary Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

