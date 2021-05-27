Cancel
Monticello, ME

Rainy Thursday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
 5 days ago

(MONTICELLO, ME) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Monticello Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Monticello:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aDFFiwo00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 59 °F, low 31 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 56 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost during night

    • High 61 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Monticello Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

