Daily Weather Forecast For Jordan
JORDAN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.