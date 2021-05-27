Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jordan, MT

Daily Weather Forecast For Jordan

Posted by 
Jordan Digest
Jordan Digest
 5 days ago

JORDAN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aDFFgBM00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jordan Digest

Jordan Digest

Jordan, MT
1
Followers
26
Post
28
Views
ABOUT

With Jordan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Mt#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Jordan, MTPosted by
Jordan Digest

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Jordan

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jordan: Friday, May 14: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Jordan, MTPosted by
Jordan Digest

Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Jordan

(JORDAN, MT) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Jordan Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Garfield County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 20:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-07 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Garfield SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN GARFIELD COUNTY UNTIL 1015 PM MDT At 931 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Jordan, moving northeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Garfield County.