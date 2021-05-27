Cancel
Ellsworth, IA

Thursday rain in Ellsworth: Ideas to make the most of it

Ellsworth News Beat
 5 days ago

(ELLSWORTH, IA) Thursday is set to be rainy in Ellsworth, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ellsworth:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aDFFfId00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 54 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight Chance Rain Showers

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Ellsworth News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

