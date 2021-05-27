Cancel
Elk City, KS

A rainy Thursday in Elk City — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Elk City Voice
 5 days ago

(ELK CITY, KS) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Elk City Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Elk City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0aDFFePu00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Elk City, KS
