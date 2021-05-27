Kadoka Weather Forecast

KADOKA, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 46 °F, low 35 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 65 °F, low 46 °F 8 to 20 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 70 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.