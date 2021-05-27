Cancel
Kadoka, SD

Kadoka Weather Forecast

KADOKA, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdCMl_0aDFFdXB00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 46 °F, low 35 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • 8 to 20 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Kadoka Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Kadoka, SD
Kadoka Today

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(KADOKA, SD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Kadoka Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Kadoka, SD
Kadoka Today

Get weather-ready — Kadoka’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kadoka: Wednesday, May 12: Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 15: Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Bennett County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bennett, Custer Co Plains, Fall River, Hermosa Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennett; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Hermosa Foot Hills; Jackson; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City Locally dense fog this morning The plains of southwestern South Dakota east and south of the Black Hills and Interstate 90 will see areas of fog this morning, with visibility occasionally reduced to 1/4 mile. The fog will dissipate after 8 am MDT.
Kadoka, SD
Kadoka Today

Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Kadoka

(KADOKA, SD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Kadoka Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Bennett County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bennett, Jackson, Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 02:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bennett; Jackson; Oglala Lakota STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER EAST CENTRAL OGLALA LAKOTA...SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON AND NORTHWESTERN BENNETT COUNTIES At 213 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles southeast of Yellow Bear Canyon, or 15 miles northwest of Martin, moving northeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Allen, Swett, Yellow Bear Canyon, and southeastern Pine Ridge Reservation.