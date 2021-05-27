Cancel
Elkton, OR

Weather Forecast For Elkton

Elkton News Flash
 5 days ago

ELKTON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQIFx_0aDFFceS00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Light rain then rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Elkton, OR
With Elkton News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

