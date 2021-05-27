Weather Forecast For Elkton
ELKTON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Light rain then rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
