Rainy Thursday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(DANFORTH, ME) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Danforth Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Danforth:

Thursday, May 27 Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy frost during night High 62 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Patchy frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night High 57 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, May 29 Patchy frost then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost during night High 61 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 66 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.