Ekalaka, MT

Ekalaka Weather Forecast

Ekalaka News Watch
Ekalaka News Watch
 5 days ago

EKALAKA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aDFFZx900

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night

    • High 48 °F, low 35 °F
    • 13 to 18 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 66 °F, low 43 °F
    • 8 to 16 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Ekalaka News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

