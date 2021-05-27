Cancel
Leedey, OK

Weather Forecast For Leedey

LEEDEY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0aDFFXBh00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 85 °F, low 54 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Leedey Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

