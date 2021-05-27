Cancel
Powers, OR

Thursday rain in Powers: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Powers Today
 5 days ago

(POWERS, OR) Thursday is set to be rainy in Powers, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Powers:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aDFFUXW00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Light rain likely then rain showers likely in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Powers, OR
ABOUT

With Powers Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

