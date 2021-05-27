Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stanford, MT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Stanford

Posted by 
Stanford News Flash
Stanford News Flash
 5 days ago

STANFORD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aDFFSm400

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance light rain then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 37 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 61 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stanford News Flash

Stanford News Flash

Stanford, MT
0
Followers
35
Post
42
Views
ABOUT

With Stanford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stanford, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Mt#Slight Chance Showers#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Stanford, MTPosted by
Stanford News Flash

Get weather-ready — Stanford’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Stanford: Friday, May 14: Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;