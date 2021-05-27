4-Day Weather Forecast For Stanford
STANFORD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance light rain then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 37 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 61 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.