San Simon, AZ

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
San Simon News Alert
San Simon News Alert
 5 days ago

(SAN SIMON, AZ) A sunny Thursday is here for San Simon, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for San Simon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aDFFRtL00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

San Simon News Alert

San Simon News Alert

San Simon, AZ
ABOUT

With San Simon News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

San Simon, AZ
Posted by
San Simon News Alert

San Simon Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in San Simon: Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, June 3: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, June 4: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
San Simon, AZ
Posted by
San Simon News Alert

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in San Simon

(SAN SIMON, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Simon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
San Simon, AZ
Posted by
San Simon News Alert

Top San Simon sports news

(SAN SIMON, AZ) San Simon sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more San Simon sports stories like these, click here.
San Simon, AZ
Posted by
San Simon News Alert

San Simon-curious? These homes are on the market

San Simon, AZ
Posted by
San Simon News Alert

Monday sun alert in San Simon — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(SAN SIMON, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Simon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
San Simon, AZ
Posted by
San Simon News Alert

Get weather-ready — San Simon’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in San Simon: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 21: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
San Simon, AZ
Posted by
San Simon News Alert

Forecast: The next 4 days in San Simon

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in San Simon: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Arizona State

UPDATE: Amerind Fire in Cochise County fully contained at 269 acres

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona State Forestry is reporting the Amerind Fire in Cochise County is 100% contained on Monday, May 17. The fire sparked in Dragoon on Saturday afternoon, May 15. The Amerind Fire burned 269 acres. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office conducted evacuations along Sacred Rock...
Bisbee, AZ
Posted by
12 News

Southern Arizona wildfire prompts evacuations in Old Bisbee

BISBEE, Ariz. — An immediate evacuation has been put in place for a section of Cochise County after a wildfire ignited in Zacatecas Canyon Thursday. According to officials, the blaze is currently burning in the north end of Zacatecas Canyon near Brewery Gulch. An individual at the scene said fire...
Bisbee, AZ

Wildfire evacuation orders lifted for residents in Old Bisbee

Crews made good progress overnight building lines around a wildfire that started in Zacatecas Canyon near Old Bisbee on Thursday evening. Evacuation orders were lifted around midnight for residents near the fire and they were being allowed to return home early Friday, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. The...
Bisbee, AZ

Wildfire forces part of Bisbee to evacuate

BISBEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A wildfire burning in southern Arizona has forced part of Bisbee to evacuate. The Zacattack Fire was sparked in Zacatecas Canyon on Thursday evening. Cochise County officials say people in Old Bisbee, which is the touristy part of the former mining town, have to leave. Bisbee firefighters and Bisbee police are working to notify people who live there. The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Bisbee High School.
Arizona State

Bear winds up on top of 2 power poles in southern Arizona

DOUGLAS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Poor guy! He must have been beary scared up there... The Arizona Game and Fish Department in Tucson (AZGFD Tucson) shared these photos with us of a big, brown bear that had apparently found himself inside the city limits of Douglas where he climbed a power pole and found himself perched at the top.
Environment
Posted by
San Simon News Alert

San Simon forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in San Simon: Sunday, May 9: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Monday, May 10: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Tuesday, May 11: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Wednesday, May 12: Sunny in the day; while clear during night;
Cochise County, AZ

Good Morning: Sign up to be a Skywarn Spotter!

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels has become a regular on Sunday mornings during segments on the Fox & Friends national broadcast. This week he joined a Texas rancher and Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb in discussing the border crisis. Last week, an entire segment was just Sheriff Dannels. We expect...
Cochise County, AZ

Wind Advisory issued for Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 19:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MST THIS EVENING Winds continued to diminish in speed this evening. Thus, the advisory will be allowed to expire on time at 8 pm mst.