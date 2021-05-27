Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED! 3 Bed/3 Bath 2007 Palm Harbor manufact Home on 80 acres. Roof w/Architectural Fiberglass Shingles is 2 years new, Trane HVAC Unit is 6 years new. Ext painted 2 years ago. His & Hers master baths lrg walk-in closet connects them. Front row seat to fantastic views of the towering Chiricahua Mtns & Peloncillos. Less than a mile off of Portal Rd for easy access. 80 acres can be easily divided. Has a nice well house/sm workshop & a full RV Hook-up. 4 acres around home is fenced. Area is a favorite w/Astronomers for its clear dark skies. Cave Creek Canyon, ''The Yosemite of AZ'' is 7 miles from your door for abundant hiking & birding. Area offers cafes, churches, PO, medical clinic, mercantile & library

In the heart of San Simon a small farming, ranching community. 2.41 Acres with 2014 Upgraded home, 2x6 construction, tape and textured throughout. Spacious living room, dining area, separate family room complete with stone faced fireplace. Large kitchen with work island, stainless steel appliances, range has convection oven, too !! Split bedroom plan. Huge covered front and rear porches, hot tub included ! Cute guest house with kitchen area, 3/4 bath and one bedroom. Garage/Workshop has three doors for easy access, lots of storage ! Auto watering system on trees, plants and lawn. Full RV hookup and room for more or bring your horses !! Great views, walk to San Simon Schools which carry and A rating. Walk, mtn bike or ride your horse into the Forest. Get back to nature in this hidden gem that offers all the conveniences of home. Perfectly suited for everyday living or a weekend retreat. Completely turnkey just bring your toothbrush. Spacious 2/bed 2/bath with 118 fenced acres, totally off grid, includes a whole house backup generator, new inverter, charge controller & remote monitoring system. Rolling security shutters on every window & door. Area offers cafes, med clinic, sm grocery, library, PO, churches & mercantile. Major shopping 50 mi in Douglas AZ. Tucson 150 mi All on 37+ acres. This is definitely a must see one of a kind home.