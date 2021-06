While COVID-19 and the series of vaccines that have been designed to protect us against it can be a hot-button issue, it is nevertheless one that remains relevant as we turn our attention to the 2021 NFL season. Any Pittsburgh Steelers fan in particular should know how much of an impact the virus could potentially have. They had multiple 2020 games moved as a result of outbreaks, and saw multiple instances of key players unavailable for games due to testing positive or being a high-risk close contact of somebody who had.