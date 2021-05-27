Cancel
Red Feather Lakes, CO

Thursday sun alert in Red Feather Lakes — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Red Feather Lakes News Beat
Red Feather Lakes News Beat
 5 days ago

(RED FEATHER LAKES, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Red Feather Lakes. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Red Feather Lakes:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cF7EG_0aDFFLqD00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 59 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 54 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Red Feather Lakes News Beat

Red Feather Lakes News Beat

Red Feather Lakes, CO
ABOUT

With Red Feather Lakes News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

