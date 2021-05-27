Cancel
WATCH: SOS Benson testifies in front of House Oversight Committee

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson testified Thursday morning in front of the state's House Oversight Committee.

The hearing focused on her recent announcement regarding a permanent move to an appointment-only system at Secretary of State office branches.

RELATED: People pushing back against appointment-only structure at Michigan Secretary of State branches

RELATED: Police, others see more people driving without license plates

Watch it here:

