Culbertson, MT

Culbertson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Culbertson Times
Culbertson Times
 5 days ago

CULBERTSON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aDFFIC200

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 35 °F
    • 12 to 16 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 71 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Culbertson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

