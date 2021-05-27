Culbertson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CULBERTSON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 35 °F
- 12 to 16 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 71 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
