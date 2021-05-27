Cancel
Miles, IA

Thursday rain in Miles: Ideas to make the most of it

Miles Dispatch
 5 days ago

(MILES, IA) Thursday is set to be rainy in Miles, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Miles:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aDFFHJJ00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 58 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 51 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Miles, IA
With Miles Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

