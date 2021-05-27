Weather Forecast For Terry
TERRY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 57 °F, low 36 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 73 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
