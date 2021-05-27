Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mullen, NE

Weather Forecast For Mullen

Posted by 
Mullen Post
Mullen Post
 5 days ago

MULLEN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAYHx_0aDFFEf800

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mullen Post

Mullen Post

Mullen, NE
1
Followers
27
Post
32
Views
ABOUT

With Mullen Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mullen, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Ne#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Mullen Post

Get weather-ready — Mullen’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Mullen: Tuesday, May 11: Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of frost during night; Wednesday, May 12: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;