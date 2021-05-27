Weather Forecast For Paulding
PAULDING, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.