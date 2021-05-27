Cancel
Paulding, MS

Weather Forecast For Paulding

Paulding News Beat
PAULDING, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgbqj_0aDFFDmP00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Paulding News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Jasper County, MSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jasper, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jasper; Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN JASPER AND SOUTHEASTERN SMITH COUNTIES At 406 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Zero to near Barnett to 6 miles southwest of Moss, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Jasper and southeastern Smith Counties. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central and east central Mississippi. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH
Jasper County, MSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jasper, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jasper; Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN JASPER AND SOUTHEASTERN SMITH COUNTIES At 406 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Zero to near Barnett to 6 miles southwest of Moss, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Jasper and southeastern Smith Counties. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central and east central Mississippi. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH
Clarke County, MSweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Clarke, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Clarke; Jasper The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Jasper County in east central Mississippi Northwestern Clarke County in east central Mississippi * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 332 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Turnerville, or 8 miles north of Stringer, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Paulding around 350 PM CDT. Rose Hill around 355 PM CDT. Orange around 400 PM CDT. Stonewall around 410 PM CDT. Sable around 425 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75