Flagler, CO

Flagler Weather Forecast

 5 days ago

FLAGLER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02DYVa_0aDFF32O00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Flagler Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Get weather-ready — Flagler’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Flagler: Monday, May 17: Patchy fog in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Kit Carson County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kit Carson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kit Carson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL KIT CARSON COUNTY At 654 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burlington, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Burlington. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 435 and 447. Highway 385 between mile markers 179 and 198. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH
Kit Carson County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kit Carson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kit Carson The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Kit Carson County in east central Colorado * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 639 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Burlington, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Burlington. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 435 and 447. Highway 385 between mile markers 179 and 198. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Egg-size hail, landspout tornados possible in Colorado, according to National Weather Service

A stormy spring is set to continue in Colorado with more rain and thunderstorms on the way to parts of the state. Monday's most severe weather is expected to hit south-central and southeastern Colorado, from Pueblo County south to the New Mexico border and eastward from that. Landspout tornados will be possible, along with hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of a hen's egg, according to the National Weather Service. Wind speeds are expected to be in the range of 58 to 69 miles per hour with confidence that the storm will land rated as "high."
Colorado Stateclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Pueblo County, Colorado

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Pueblo County Colorado Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Kit Carson County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kit Carson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kit Carson The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Western Kit Carson County in east central Colorado * Until 1030 PM MDT. * At 721 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Flagler, Seibert and Vona. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Kit Carson County, COweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Kit Carson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Kit Carson The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Kit Carson County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 656 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 12 miles south of Vona, or 13 miles south of Stratton, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and hail up to two inches in diameter. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Kit Carson County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...2.00IN
Kit Carson County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kit Carson County; Yuma County SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 952 PM MDT/1052 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles south of Cope to 12 miles southwest of St. Francis. Movement was south at 10 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Goodland, Yuma, Wray, St. Francis, Kanorado, Ruleton and Bonny Reservoir. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 0 and 21. Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 449 and 450. Highway 385 between mile markers 191 and 254.