Flagler Weather Forecast
FLAGLER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 15 to 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 64 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
