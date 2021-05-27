Daily Weather Forecast For Fruitland

FRUITLAND, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 69 °F, low 47 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 52 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 66 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 70 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



