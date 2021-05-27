Cancel
Fruitland, IA

Daily Weather Forecast For Fruitland

Fruitland Digest
Fruitland Digest
 5 days ago

FRUITLAND, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DqgcX_0aDFF29f00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 52 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fruitland, IA
With Fruitland Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

