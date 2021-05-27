Daily Weather Forecast For Fruitland
FRUITLAND, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 52 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.