Dugway, UT

Dugway Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Dugway News Watch
Dugway News Watch
 5 days ago

DUGWAY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aDFF1Gw00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 51 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 47 °F
    • 12 to 16 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

