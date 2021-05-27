Bliss Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BLISS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 39 °F
- 6 to 18 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 82 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
