Clay Center Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CLAY CENTER, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 65 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
