Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clay Center, NE

Clay Center Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Clay Center Post
Clay Center Post
 5 days ago

CLAY CENTER, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgGUJ_0aDFEyiZ00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clay Center Post

Clay Center Post

Clay Center, NE
4
Followers
48
Post
177
Views
ABOUT

With Clay Center Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clay Center, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Ne#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Clay County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Fillmore, Nuckolls, Thayer by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 19:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Clay; Fillmore; Nuckolls; Thayer SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN CLAY...NORTHEASTERN NUCKOLLS...SOUTHWESTERN FILLMORE AND NORTHERN THAYER COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM CDT At 856 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms near Edgar, or 28 miles southeast of Hastings, moving east at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Edgar, Nelson, Fairfield, Shickley, Davenport, Bruning, Carleton, Deweese, Oak, Ong, Belvidere and Strang. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Nebraska.
Clay County, NEweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clay, Nuckolls by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 18:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clay; Nuckolls The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Clay County in south central Nebraska Northwestern Nuckolls County in south central Nebraska Northeastern Webster County in south central Nebraska * Until 115 AM CDT Sunday. * At 714 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Lawrence, Cowles and Rosemont. Additional rainfall of 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Clay County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Nuckolls, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 18:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Nuckolls; Webster The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Clay County in south central Nebraska Nuckolls County in south central Nebraska Northeastern Webster County in south central Nebraska * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 646 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Deweese to 7 miles northeast of Guide Rock, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Edgar, Nelson, Fairfield, Lawrence, Guide Rock, Ruskin, Deweese, Oak, Ong and Nora. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Clay County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 16:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR EASTERN CLAY COUNTY At 402 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Clay Center, or 19 miles east of Hastings, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Harvard and Clay Center HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Clay County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Hamilton, Polk, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Clay; Hamilton; Polk; York SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN YORK...SOUTHERN HAMILTON AND SOUTH CENTRAL POLK COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM CDT At 750 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Stromsburg to near Aurora. Movement was southeast at 5 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Aurora, Stromsburg, Hampton, Giltner, Bradshaw and Benedict. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central and east central Nebraska.