Homeless

Public safety debate reignites

By Emily Hoeven
CALMatters
 5 days ago
Good morning, California. It’s Thursday, May 27. A Wednesday mass shooting at a San Jose rail yard that left nine people dead, including the gunman, has revived what seems to be an endless cycle: calls for immediate action that eventually peter out until the next crisis hits. President Joe Biden,...

Sacramento, CA
Sacramento County, CA
CALMatters

Death penalty faces critical test

Good morning, California. It’s Tuesday, June 1. The death penalty in California could be on the precipice of a dramatic change. On Wednesday, the California Supreme Court will begin hearings in a case challenging the state’s application of the death penalty. The state’s highest court will consider whether to raise the bar for when a jury can sentence a defendant to capital punishment, a decision that could affect pending cases and potentially reverse death sentences for the 704 inmates already on California’s Death Row. It’s a move supported by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who in October took the unprecedented step of filing a brief urging the state Supreme Court to change how California applies the death penalty, arguing the current process is “infected by racism.”
California State

Editorial: How California Democrats are conspiring to prevent you from electing your senator

A bill passed by Assembly Democrats last week would give California voters the questionable privilege of voting twice to fill the same U.S. Senate seat on the same election day in November 2022 — one a standard vote for the next six-year term, the other a technical contrivance to fill the few months remaining in the current term, which expires in January 2023.
Sacramento, CA
CALMatters

Legislative bloodbath as big bills die

Good morning, California. It’s Friday, May 21. Thursday was a brutal day in the state Legislature. Hundreds of bills met their demise or were watered down as lawmakers raced through an opaque process called the “suspense file,” a tool often used to euthanize proposals without having to cast a politically precarious vote or offer a public explanation. Intensifying an already high-stakes procedure was top Democrats’ Wednesday decision to limit each lawmaker to 12 bills this year, likely a boon for interest groups trying to kill proposals and a setback for those trying to push their ideas through.
Las Vegas, NV

58% of Henderson 2022 budget to go to public safety

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson City Council has approved the budget for fiscal year 2022 with about 58% earmarked for "public safety. Councilmembers and Mayor Debra March approved the budget during a public hearing on Tuesday. Of the projected $259.9 million in the general fund for daily operations, more than half will go toward construction of a new police station and training facility in west Henderson.
California State

California won't lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, state Health Director Dr. Mark Ghaly said Monday. “This four week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue...
California State

Mask Mandate to Remain in California Until June 15

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Resisting the urge to drop masks despite new federal guidance, California officials announced Monday statewide mandates will remain until the state fully reopens on June 15. Officials said the decision to wait before adopting the Biden administration’s directions — unlike a number of other major states...
Los Angeles, CA
KFI AM 640

Officials Support Newsom's Added Funding For Exide Plant Cleanup

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Councilman Kevin de Leon, Assemblyman Miguel Santiago and Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia today voiced their support for Gov. Gavin Newsom's $454.5 million in proposed funding to clean up toxic chemicals that leaked into more than 10,000 properties from the Exide Technologies battery recycling plan in Vernon. Newsom...
Politics

NEWSOM budget ambition — CDAA vs. BONTA — Team GAVIN drops new anti-recall ads — BLACKOUT summer?

THE BUZZ — Gov. Gavin Newsom wants his third budget to be one to remember. Cash-flush California would channel a massive surplus into addressing an array of stubborn societal problems under a $267.8 billion blueprint Newsom unveiled on Friday. That includes billions of dollars to ensure universal broadband access, transition from fossil fuels, bolster student wellness and early childhood education, overhaul behavioral health and more. That’s in addition to more immediate relief like the massive tax rebate handout that Newsom used to launch his budget tour and to sizable outlays for reserves and paying down pension debt.
California State

Teaching teachers how to help LGBTQ kids + Feinstein underwater + California basic income

California Gov. Gavin Newsom made tons of news on Friday when he unveiled his $268 billion May Revise 2021-22 budget. Tucked in that budget is $3 million for the California Department of Education to develop a LGBTQ+ cultural competency training curriculum. That is a big deal for Equality California, the nation’s largest statewide LGBTQ advocacy organization, which has been lobbying for such a program for eight years.
San Francisco, CA

CALmatters Commentary: Newsom seeks attention with new budget

Gavin Newsom is, to use an old-fashioned term, a show-off, someone who constantly seeks attention with extravagant depictions of what he’s done or wants to do. Sometimes it works out – as it did when he was mayor of San Francisco and he defied state law to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.
California State

State Treasurer Fiona Ma praises Governor Newsom’s budget, calling it “far-sighted and far-reaching”

California State Treasurer Fiona Ma released the following statement on Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed May budget revision:. His proposals are far-sighted, far-reaching and take full advantage of a once-in-a-generation opportunity. These unprecedented investments will house tens of thousands of homeless people, build housing for low-income residents and students, supply stimulus checks to two-thirds of Californians, support small businesses, retain and add jobs, and further protect the environment. They will help us come back from the pandemic and demonstrate again, the resilience of California and its people.
Homeless

Californians must vote “no” on Newsom recall if the country wants to flourish

Californians can’t be fooled — the Recall Newsom campaign is not a valid criticism of the governor or his policies. It is merely a California Republican tantrum — a dangerous tantrum that will surely send the state into a tailspin just when it is starting to recover from the tumultuous year it has endured. The underserved communities of California will be the ones most affected if Governor Gavin Newsom’s term is cut short.
Sacramento, CA
CALMatters

Newsom’s mask conundrum

Good morning, California. It’s Friday, May 14. Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a mask dilemma. If he updates the state’s mask guidance to align with that of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — which on Thursday announced that fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks or physically distance in most places — he risks contradicting his own stance, which has already changed twice in the past two days. Newsom said Wednesday that California would keep mask “guidelines and mandates” in place for “indoor activities” even after the state fully reopens on June 15. But the day before, he said the mask mandate would be lifted entirely by June 15, except for in “massively large (indoor) settings where people from around the world … are convening.”
Sacramento, CA
CALMatters

Mask mandate likely to end soon

Good morning, California. It’s Wednesday, May 12. If you’re looking for a sign that California is approaching the end of the pandemic, here it is: The state may soon ease workplace rules that require employees to wear face masks and physically distance from each other. Next week, California’s workplace safety...
Homeless
CALMatters

Can Newsom build on pandemic lessons to end homelessness?

From the lobby of a former extended-stay motel in San Diego, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced what he called a historic proposal to end a California crisis by converting thousands more hotel rooms into housing for people who are homeless. In all, he proposed spending $12 billion over two years, about...
Sacramento, CA
CALMatters

Newsom: Stimulus checks for 2/3 of Californians

Good morning, California. It’s Monday, May 10. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is facing a recall election, wants to use the state’s sizable budget surplus to put money in the majority of Californians’ pockets. The governor today will unveil an $11.9 billion proposal that would send $600 stimulus checks to two-thirds...
California State

California Gov Newsom pardons 2 Laotian firefighters

Two refugees from Laos who have battled some of California’s biggest wildfires have been granted pardons by California Governor Gavin Newsom. Both Kao Saelee and Bounchan Keola expressed gratitude for the second chance given to them. “I have tried my best to earn that second chance and am thankful that...