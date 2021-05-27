Sanderson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SANDERSON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 92 °F, low 66 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
