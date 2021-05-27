Cancel
Sanderson, TX

Sanderson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
 5 days ago

SANDERSON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aDFEuBf00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Sanderson Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.


Seize the day (even if it's raining)

(SANDERSON, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Sanderson Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Special Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Pecos; Terrell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PECOS AND CENTRAL TERRELL COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM CDT At 458 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Sanderson, moving east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Terrell County Gas Plant. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pecos; Terrell The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Pecos County in southwestern Texas Central Terrell County in southwestern Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 520 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northeast of Sanderson, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Terrell County Gas Plant. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Terrell The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Brewster County in southwestern Texas South Central Pecos County in southwestern Texas Central Terrell County in southwestern Texas * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 1120 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sanderson, Dryden and Terrell County Airport.
(SANDERSON, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sanderson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Brewster County, Davis Mountains Foothills, Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Brewster County; Davis Mountains Foothills; Pecos; Terrell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN PECOS...NORTHEASTERN BREWSTER AND CENTRAL TERRELL COUNTIES UNTIL 1030 PM CDT At 949 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 26 miles northwest of Sanderson, moving east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sanderson, Dryden, Marathon, Terrell County Airport and Sierra Madera. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR EASTERN BREWSTER AND SOUTHWESTERN TERRELL COUNTIES At 703 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Sanderson, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Sanderson and Terrell County Airport. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH