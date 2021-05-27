Cancel
Hanna, WY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Hanna

Posted by 
Hanna Daily
Hanna Daily
 5 days ago

HANNA, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aDFEsQD00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 40 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 43 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 60 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hanna Daily

Hanna Daily

Hanna, WY
ABOUT

With Hanna Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Hanna, WYPosted by
Hanna Daily

Take advantage of Friday sun in Hanna

(HANNA, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hanna. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Hanna, WYPosted by
Hanna Daily

Get weather-ready — Hanna’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hanna: Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Albany County, WYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Albany, Carbon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Albany; Carbon The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Carbon County in south central Wyoming Southwestern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 144 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between a quarter and a half inch of rain has fallen over the northwest portion of the Mullen Fire burn scar during the past half hour. An additional quarter to half inch is expected. Cottonwood Creek, Savage Run Creek and South Mullen Creek are the most likely places to experience minor flooding.
Wyoming Stateclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Sweetwater County, Wyoming

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Sweetwater County Wyoming Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Albany County, WYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Albany, Carbon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Albany; Carbon The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Carbon County in south central Wyoming Southwestern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 202 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to one inch of rain has already fallen over the northwest portion of the Muilen Fire burn scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by nearly stationary thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, and other drainage and low lying areas. Excessive rainfall over the northwest portion of the Mullen Fire burn scar will result in debris flow. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. This includes the following streams and drainages North Mullen Creek, Savage Run Creek, Cottonwood Creek, Devils Gate Creek, West Fork Devils Gate Creek, Bear Creek, South Mullen Creek, Horse Creek, Boat Creek, Hans Creek, North Platte River, Douglas Creek, Spring Creek, Sheep Creek, Mullen Creek, Big Creek and East Fork Devils Gate Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Carbon County, WYweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carbon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carbon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL CARBON COUNTY At 543 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Seminoe Dam, or 30 miles northeast of Rawlins, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Seminoe Campground and Seminoe Dam. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Carbon County, WYclaimspages.com

Severe Weather Statement in Carbon County, Wyoming

THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL CARBON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM MDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Cheyenne.
Carbon County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sierra Madre Range, Southwest Carbon County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Southwest Carbon County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN CARBON COUNTY UNTIL 515 PM MDT At 442 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles north of Dixon, or 38 miles southeast of Wamsutter, moving north at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Carbon County.
Carbon County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Carbon County, Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL CARBON COUNTY UNTIL 545 PM MDT At 511 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Seminoe Campground, or 29 miles northeast of Rawlins, moving north at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Seminoe Campground and Seminoe Dam.
Albany County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North Snowy Range Foothills, South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills ..LOCALIZED DENSE FOG WILL CONTINUE THIS MORNING ACROSS PORTIONS OF INTERSTATE 80 UNTIL 9AM THIS MORNING Latest observations on webcams show dense fog and low visibilities on weather sensors across Interstate 80. Weather sensors are reporting pockets of dense fog under a mile for parts of the Laramie Foothills, Summit, and Arlington/Elk Mountain areas. Visibility in some places are less than a quarter mile especially around Vedauwoo. Travelers along Interstate 80 should prepare and expect patchy dense fog and be ready to reduce speed and increase distance between vehicles. Visibility expected to improve by 9 AM MDT.
Albany County, WYweather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Snowy Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 11:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Snowy Range SNOW SHOWERS DIMINISHING THIS EVENING.. WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY Occasional snow showers will continue this afternoon. Little or no additional accumulation is expected.
Albany County, WYweather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 13:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED TO IMPACT TRAVEL ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be hazardous due to icy, snow covered roads and low visibility in falling snow.
Albany County, WYweather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 04:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...West to southwest winds 40 to 50 MPH with gusts up to 60 MPH. * WHERE...Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...Now until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Travel will be hazardous for light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There is a high risk for vehicle blow overs in the warned area.