Spalding, NE

Spalding Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Spalding Dispatch
Spalding Dispatch
 5 days ago

SPALDING, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GSdPa_0aDFEmN500

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Spalding Dispatch

Spalding Dispatch

Spalding, NE
ABOUT

With Spalding Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Greeley County, NEweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Greeley, Nance, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Greeley; Nance; Valley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Valley, Nance and Greeley Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Increased cloud cover will keep frost from becoming widespread.
Buffalo County, NEweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Buffalo, Dawson, Greeley, Hall, Howard, Merrick, Nance by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Buffalo; Dawson; Greeley; Hall; Howard; Merrick; Nance; Sherman; Valley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Valley, Buffalo, Dawson, Howard, Sherman, Nance, Greeley, Hall and Merrick Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.