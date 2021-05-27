Cancel
Taholah, WA

Taholah Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
 5 days ago

TAHOLAH, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aDFEkbd00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 53 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 54 °F, low 45 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 59 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Taholah News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

