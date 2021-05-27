Cambridge Weather Forecast

CAMBRIDGE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 78 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 70 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 81 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.